MANCHESTER — Newmarket made a first-half goal stand up to beat Woodsville 1-0 in the Division IV championship at Manchester Memorial High School on Sunday.
Ella Gallion converted an Olivia Blackadar cross in the 11th minute and the Mules defense did the rest, delivering top-seeded Newmarket (19-0) its first title in its fifth finals appearance.
“My overriding emotion right now is relief,” said Mules head coach Andrew Dawson, whose team made up for championship losses in 2012, 2017, 2018 and 2019. “This is our fifth trip to this stage and I’m just so happy that this group was able to finish it off.”
The game was a defensive battle fought between the 18s as both teams struggled to generate offense.
Newmarket were the aggressors — outshooting Woodsville 10-4 and holding a 3-0 edge on corners — but was unable to pull away.
That left the door open for the third-seeded Engineers (17-2-1), who fought to the final whistle.
The Mules weren’t able to relax until the game was over.
“We had a lot of opportunities that we didn’t convert. And against a team as strong and with as big a heart as Woodsville does, that’s a dangerous way to play a game,” said Dawson, whose team graduates 11 seniors and eight starters.
Unfortunately, the Engineers couldn’t capitalize.
Throughout the season Woodsville succeeded by delivering through balls to its speedy forwards, including top scorers Leah Krull and Maddie Roy.
That didn’t happen on Sunday. Woodsville had no room to run against a tough Mules backline and was held scoreless for the first time this year.
“[Newmarket] played so much more aggressive than anyone else we’ve seen,” said WHS head coach Ann Loud.
It was the final game for Loud, who led the Engineers to three finals appearances in 13 seasons.
She didn’t go out on top, but was pleased with her team’s expectation-defying run to the championship game.
“I’m real proud of the girls, I thought they had a really good season,” she said. “As much as I’m disappointed we didn’t win, I’m not disappointed in the season we had.”
For Woodsville, the 2021 campaign was full of highlights.
After losing 2-1 at Profile in the fourth game of the season, the Engineers went 14-0-1 to reach their fifth championship game, and first since back-to-back runner-up finishes in 2013 and 2014.
Along the way, Woodsville went unbeaten against regional rivals Littleton (3-2 win on Sept. 22 and 3-3 tie on Oct. 7), posted shutouts in the first three rounds of the playoffs, and got payback with a 4-0 win over Profile in the semifinals.
While it would have been nice to exit with a title, Loud said, “I’m just ecstatic that we got here. Because at the beginning of the season, and even mid-season, nobody gave us a thought. We weren’t in anybody’s mind. Nobody was worried about us. And the girls just got stronger and stronger as the season went on.”
Dawson, the Newmarket coach, was among those impressed with this season’s Engineers squad, “All credit to Ann and the program she’s put together up there in Woodsville, because they played until the very last second of the game.”
In addition to coach Loud, WHS will lose five seniors (Emily Farr, Anna Roy, Hannah Keeler, Maddie Roy and 100-point scorer Leah Krull).
Reflecting on the season, Krull said she was proud of her team and happy to have played alongside her teammates, of which nine are freshmen, four are sophomores and six are juniors.
“We worked really hard throughout the season and it was just great. We were a real team. It was like family,” said Krull, adding that it was a privilege to compete for the Engineers, win or lose. “Being part of Woodsville, being part of this legacy means a lot. And I will forever carry it with me.”
Noting that her team returns 19 players next year — including 7 of 11 starters — Krull was optimistic about the program’s future.
“I believe the team can do it, they definitely have the talent and the skill, they work really well together. They can do it,” she said.
NOTE: Woodsville lost hard-nosed defender freshman Natalie Therrien to injury late in the first half. She did not return. … WHS freshman keeper Eliza Wagstaff finished with six saves. … Woodsville and Newmarket were runners-up in six of the past nine seasons prior to Sunday.
