Coming soon: Your Name Here Gymnasium.
In a precedent-setting move, Woodsville High School could sell the naming rights to its school gym, according to plans unveiled Monday.
The Haverhill Cooperative School Board offered tentative support for the proposal, which is subject to a formal vote at a later date.
If approved, it would be the first naming rights deal in the region.
Scott Nichols, communications and marketing manager for Woodsville High School, conceived the idea as a way to generate revenue, something made more urgent by COVID-19.
“One day I was brainstorming marketing ideas. I ran several by [Superintendent Laurie Melanson]. This one had potential,” he said, adding that, “School districts always need more revenue. But with COVID, I think there’s going to be another pinch coming up in the future.”
The naming rights proposal would apply to the gymnasium only.
It would not replace the name of the building, The John A. Bagonzi Community Building, whose namesake is a Woodsville High sports legend.
Bagonzi coached the Engineers to 12 state titles during his 33-year career: seven in baseball, five in boys basketball and one in cross country. He died in 2014 at age 83.
“The building is named for John Bagonzi. I can guarantee that is something that will never go away,” Nichols said, adding that Bagonzi and his legacy “will still be front and center.”
He stressed the importance of preserving Woodsville High’s tradition and history and believes naming rights can be done tastefully.
“I was looking for ways to maximize revenue without being gaudy. In the past people have talked about vinyl wrapping buses, I don’t see us ever touching that one. But quite a few school districts around the country have done naming rights, and done it well,” he said.
Plans for naming rights are in early development, and no timeline has been set for approval.
Under the proposal, businesses or individuals would submit sealed bids for a three-year contract. Nichols declined to speculate on bid amounts.
The package would include high-visibility logo placement (inside and outside the gym), publicity during in-game announcement, and additional visibility through web advertisements, promotional items and social media posts.
If done correctly, it could strengthen local partnerships, Nichols said.
“I think it’s a great way for the high school and district to work together with the community. Yes, it is advertising. But I think it’s a win-win situation for everybody involved,” he said.
It would allow businesses to reach a large local audience.
An estimated 29,400 people pass through the gym doors of the John A. Bagonzi Community Building each year, Nichols said.
That includes attendance at varsity basketball games (200 per game), a men’s basketball league (50 per week), an annual JV tournament (500 people), and various school and community events.
The 83-year-old building remains a part of the school district’s long term plans. In the past two years, it has undergone a $600,000 basketball court replacement and locker room refurbishment and a $5.5 million renovation that connected it to the high school.
Because the facility caters to local residents, Nichols hoped bid solicitation would focus on Upper Valley businesses and families.
“I can’t say never, and I can’t speak for the school board. But I think the priority is to make it local,” he said.
Nationwide, naming rights have taken hold at the professional and college level, and at high schools in larger communities.
Locally, it’s a unique concept.
Woodsville High would become the first public school in the region to secure a naming rights deal for an athletic field of facility.
“The closest I’ve heard is Bank of New Hampshire Stadium at Laconia High School,” Nichols said.
If the outcome is favorable, Woodsville High could expand the program. In his draft proposal, Nichols suggested other naming opportunities, such as The Kings Plain athletic field and the library and learning commons.
In the process, it could inspire other schools to follow suit.
“I think it’s a unique opportunity that, if it’s done well, I could envision other schools looking into,” he said.
