MANCHESTER, N.H. — The last two New Hampshire Division IV runner-up teams will meet Thursday in the boys soccer final four at Manchester Memorial, each vying for a spot in the title game and a shot at redemption.
No. 6 Woodsville (14-3-1) will meet No. 7 Littleton (13-4-1) for the second time this fall — this time in a winner-take-all semifinal showdown. The Engineers took the first meeting 3-1 back on Oct. 17.
“They got off to a fast start when we played a few weeks ago, so we need to have a strong start and play a full 80,” Littleton coach Luke Driscoll said. “We have been focusing on the little things; nothing easy — good marking on defense, midfield play, 50-50 balls and capitalizing our opportunities.”
“Littleton is a solid team,” Woodsville coach Matt Taylor said. “We have seen them once but we just need to play our game and be present — neutral field, turf and a chance to get back to the finals.”
Woodsville reached the championship last season — losing to Sunapee in penalty kicks — and returns eight starters from last year’s lineup. Littleton fell victim to Sunapee in the 2020 title game, a 2-0 result. This time around, the winner of Thursday’s game will face off against either No. 1 Concord Christian (16-0-1) or No. 4 Epping (16-2-1).
To get there, it will be a battle of frequent final four visitors facing off once more.
“Littleton and Woodsville boys have probably been towards the top in the last four or five years since Luke Driscoll and I took over our respective programs, so it is no surprise that we are in the final four again,” Taylor said.
Familiar foes, finding themselves facing off in a familiar place. Taylor noted that over the last five seasons, Littleton has made the semifinals four times and Woodsville three times.
“Woodsville is good all through the lineup with no weaknesses and obviously Cam Davidson in goal as the anchor,” Driscoll said.
Woodsville reached the semis by way of a pair of 1-0 victories over No. 11 Newmarket and No. 3 Profile. The Patriots had won both the regular-season meetings this fall leading up to last week’s clash.
Littleton skated past No. 10 Portsmouth Christian 3-0 in the first round then took down No. 2 Gorham 1-0 in the quarterfinals. The Huskies beat the Crusaders 5-2 when they played on Oct. 11.
Coby Youngman, Nathaniel Chumbes and Ben Taylor have been responsible for the majority of Woodsville’s scoring this season. Davidson will patrol between the posts for the Engineers; a team that has 10 shutouts this season and has allowed more than two goals just once.
“Davidson should be player of the year in my opinion,” Taylor said. “Rock solid all four years and plays his best in big games. My defense has really come together as a unit and the midfield is solid.”
For the Crusaders, Joelvy Perez and Dre Aikens lead the charge up front with Grady Hadlock and Camden Cook typically in the mix as well. Perez leads the team in goals and assists and Hadlock is second in both categories. Blake Fillion, Landon Lord and goalie Kyle Fuentes anchor the defensive unit that only allowed 1.44 goals a game in the regular season.
“We will have to move the ball around and do the little things right,” Taylor said. “The game will probably move a little quicker than normal but the field size should give us a slight advantage.”
“It will take our best effort of the year,” Driscoll said. “We played our most complete game Sunday versus Gorham and we will need a repeat and then some.”
Kickoff between the two North Country clubs is slated for 4 o’clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.