PLYMOUTH, N.H. — And somewhere up there, Dr. John Bagonzi was smiling.
The legendary Woodsville coach himself may not have seen a game like Saturday’s Division IV championship game at Plymouth Regional High School. Up 19-17 at halftime, the Engineers left Portsmouth Christian Academy standing still with a 36-11 second half, giving them a 52-30 win and their first title since Bagonzi’s 1977 team.
Sophomore forward Cam Davidson worked effectively in the low post in topping all scorers with 16 points. Juniors Cam Tenney-Burt and Elijah Flocke each had 15, with 11 of Flocke’s coming in the fourth quarter. Caleb Runey had 10 to top the PCA Eagles, who ended at 14-7 overall.
Trailing 19-17 at intermission, Woodsville allowed just two free throws and no third-quarter field goals in taking a 29-21 lead into the fourth quarter, aided by Eagles star Maxx Spinelli coming out of the game after drawing his fourth foul just 1:34 into the frame.
Spinelli returned in the fourth quarter but it was too late. From that point the Engineers were a non-stop train that owned the track. After a Flocke layup (31-21), Corey Bemis made a steal, layin and was fouled. The free throw missed, but the Engineers got the rebound, Flocke was fouled, and the junior made his free throws for a 35-21 lead one minute into the fourth quarter, prompting an Eagles timeout.
The feeling of “game over” came over the PRHS gym as the Engineers came to the bench for the timeout with their 14-point lead. Flocke then drained a 3-pointer, and Cam Tenney-Burt converted a Flocke feed for another 3, and the Engineers took a timeout with their biggest lead of the game, 41-25 with 5:09 left.
It was a team on the hottest of rolls, and a Davidson layup with four minutes left made it a rout with the score 45-25.
A quick between-periods bowl of Wheaties? A swig of a sports power drink? What caused Flocke’s fourth-quarter outburst?
“Teammates, man – they pumped me up,” Flocke replied with a laugh. “It felt so good. I was so pumped being out on the floor. I just wanted to give it my all.”
“It’s really nice to finally pull through and get [a title], the first one since 1977,” senior Corey Bemis said. What did you guys talk about at the half? “Stop ‘em on defense, get offensive rebounds and actually run the offense right – and get layups,” he said.
Recalling the halftime conversation, “We just realized we needed to come to play, and step it up,” Davidson said. “We were nervous just like any other team in the state championship, but then we realized it was just another game and we needed to chill out.”
“Our coach just told us, guard the 3-ball and outrebound ‘em: Get it done,” Tenney-Burt said. Asked if he felt the squad was tighter at both ends of the floor in this game than any other this year, “Yeah you could say that,” he replied. “We had to lock them down.”
Coach Jamie Walker pointed to the collective effort. “Elijah made some layups and some shots. Cam Burt made some shots. Corey got a steal and made a layup. Cam Davidson was on the post. It was everybody,” the veteran coach said after gaining his first title in his 22 years coaching the Engineers.
“We talked about playing defense at halftime,” Walker added. “We talked about getting stops, then running our offense. We got guys in the right spots, we got Cam Davidson on the post, we got Cam Burt underneath. Elijah started taking his guy off the dribble, so we got the guys with the ball in the right spots, and they made shots.
“We made a point of getting [Flocke] the basketball. Any time he gets somebody one on one on him, we like the matchup.”
The Engineers completed a 5-0 sweep of the playoffs, and with just three seniors graduating – Bemis, Noah Titorenko and Bobby Valliant – should be locked and loaded for next season.
