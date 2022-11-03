MANCHESTER, N.H. — When Woodsville lost last season’s title game in heartbreaking fashion, freshman Eli Vasconcelos was not on the team — but his goal in Thursday’s 1-0 semifinal victory over No. 7 Littleton proved to be the reason the Engineers will get their shot at redemption a year later.
Woodsville lost in penalty kicks to Sunapee in the finals a season ago. Now, last year’s runner-ups have escaped with three 1-0 victories to battle their way back to the championship despite entering the postseason as the six-seed.
Scoreless through 65 minutes at Manchester Memorial High School, as time continued to elapse the importance of being the first team to push home a goal continued to intensify.
The Engineers finally broke the ice with 14:36 remaining. Coby Youngman gathered control near the top left corner of the penalty box. He popped up a high-arcing ball near the 6-yard box which Vasconcelos and Littleton goalkeeper Kyle Fuentes both pursued.
Both meeting the ball at the same time, Fuentes made a move on it but misplayed it — allowing for Vasconcelos to send through the eventual game-winner from short range into the wide-open, unattended net.
‘It’s funny, he’s come up big in moments like that,” Woodsville coach Matt Taylor said of Vasconcelos. “There’s times where you think he would and right there is a good example in a big moment. He’s got a knack for being around the goal with the ball upfront. He’s a natural forward and when he’s in there along with Coby it gives a little extra speed and I’ve got two guys going after the keeper and the ball and it makes a difference.”
“They got a good bounce on one of our miscues and bounced right to his foot — they don’t have to look pretty but they all count the same,” Littleton coach Luke Driscoll said.
With only three players gone from last season, the Engineers have channeled the tough, never-give-up mentality that got them to the season finale a year ago.
“I joke around with different people,” Taylor said. “These guys talk so much crap to each other during the course of school, course of practice, during the day — I don’t think anything bothers them. So mentally, they’re probably as tough as they’ll come. When you take a look at last year’s semifinal game, we were down 2-0 at 15:09 and the next 10 minutes we rattled off three goals.”
Now that they’re back, the plan is to finish the job.
Woodsville never trailed in the game, but Littleton dictated the flow in the first half and had an edge in scoring opportunities. The Crusaders were also hungry for a return trip to the finals after making it in 2020 but also bowing out to Sunapee.
“It was a back-and-forth between two good teams and the boys left it all out there,” Driscoll said. “I thought the first 15-20 minutes we really controlled and pressed them pretty hard but just didn’t put one in. It kind of felt like the first team to score was going to win the game. I thought we outplayed them but sometimes the best team doesn’t always win. We just couldn’t put the ball in net and that’s how soccer goes sometimes.”
After no serious scoring threats through the game’s first 10 minutes, Grady Hadlock’s corner kick in the 17th minute found Bode Belyea whose one-time shot looked promising but went right to Woodsville keeper Cam Davidson. Hadlock was in the mix all game, producing Littleton’s most dangerous chance right before halftime on a left-footed strike that went just high of the crossbar.
“They played a lot better than us in the first half and we played a little better in the second,” Taylor said. “I think it is just staying focused, even if we make mistakes, you don’t hang your head you just keep moving forward. And that’s the difference I think between our team — and not necessarily those guys — but other teams, you get a goal and teams fold.”
Woodsville got what looked to be its best chance five minutes after the break. Ryan Walker pushed a pass ahead to Connor Houston and into promising field position but to no avail. Shortly after Davidson had a diving save to his right on a low, hard blast by Hadlock.
Finally breaking the deadlock after momentum seemed to be headed in Littleton’s direction, Vasconcelos scored with less than 15 minutes remaining. His heroics held to be the game-winner.
For Davidson and the Woodsville back line, it was the third time in as many postseason games that they have held their opponent scoreless. It was just the third time all season that Littleton failed to net a goal.
The Engineers led in shots 15-11 and corners 5-2.
Now with their attention focused to Saturday’s championship game with No. 1 Concord Christian, Taylor says the key to his team hoisting the hardware will be matching the unbeaten Kingsmen’s intensity, maintaining their stingy defense and finding a way to control the midfield, which in return will lead to scoring opportunities.
Littleton ends its season at 13-5-1. The Crusaders will graduate Gordon Chua but will return all 11 starters next season.
Woodsville (15-3-1) and Concord Christian (17-0-1) will slug it out at Manchester Memorial on Sunday at 3:15 for the right to be crowned D-IV champions. The Kingsmen topped No. 4 Epping 1-0 in Thursday’s second semifinal game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.