MANCHESTER, N.H. — When Woodsville lost last season’s title game in heartbreaking fashion, freshman Eli Vasconcelos was not on the team — but his goal in Thursday’s 1-0 semifinal victory over No. 7 Littleton proved to be the reason the Engineers will get their shot at redemption a year later.

Woodsville lost in penalty kicks to Sunapee in the finals a season ago. Now, last year’s runner-ups have escaped with three 1-0 victories to battle their way back to the championship despite entering the postseason as the six-seed.

