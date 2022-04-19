LANCASTER — In adverse conditions, the Woodsville Engineers broke open a close game with four runs in the top of the sixth and went on to a 7-3 win over White Mountains Regional on Tuesday — a matchup featuring two of the top teams in the North Country.
The defending Division IV champion Engineers, playing their second of four games this week, improved to 5-0.
“Rainy, windy, just miserable conditions, and hats off to these kids, on both teams, for sticking with it,” Engineers coach Dana Huntington said. The game was played at Lancaster Elementary School, which held up well despite the recent rain.
With the score 2-1 Woodsville going into the top of the sixth, Woodsville senior Jess Riley belted an RBI triple, and teammates Eliza Wagstaff, Mackenzie Griswold and Dory Roy followed with RBI singles for a 6-1 score.
The Spartans were in Woodsville’s face all day, Huntington noted. “We had just one 1-2-3 inning, the seventh, when Mackenzie Kingsbury struck out the side to end it,” he said. “It was a real gritty type of game. They pressured us all day.”
The pitching, he added, was top-shelf, with Kingsbury fanning 15 and White Mountains Lexus McIntosh recording 14 strikeouts. Kingsbury had to work around 11 walks while allowing just three hits.
McIntosh allowed 11 hits, and just one walk. All nine Woodsville players got at least one hit, Huntington pointed out.
“Lexus was a master at hanging on to the ball; so was Mackenzie,” Huntington said of the complete games.
Jaylin Bennett’s two-out-two run single brought White Mountains within 6-3, and the Engineers tacked on one more top seven.
Carissa Challinor led off the second inning with a triple and scored for the Spartans’ first run. She also made a specatuclar diving catch in right field later in the contest.
Woodsville hosts Gorham on Wednesday, and visits Lisbon on Friday. White Mountains (1-3) hosts Newfound on Wednesday and Berlin on Friday.
BOYS LACROSSE
HARTFORD 7, ST. JOHNSBURY 0: In Hartford, Joseph Barwood (three goals, assist), Gordon Willey (two goals), Ryan Spaulding and Ezra Mock tallied as the host Hurricanes spoiled the Hilltoppers’ season opener.
Tarin Prior turned in a shutout for Hartford (2-0). Dominik Gray made six saves for St. J.
The Hilltoppers host Colchester on Tuesday in their home opener.
