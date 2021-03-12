Woodsville, Portsmouth Christian Vie For D-IV Boys Crown

They didn’t play each other this season and have no common opponents this season.
It renders flimsy the proverbial piece of paper pertaining to Saturday’s Division IV final between Woodsville and Portsmouth Christian Academy. On paper, there’s just no telling.
Coming off their 56-50 semifinal win over Groveton on Wednesday, the Engineers return to Plymouth Regional High School Saturday afternoon for their first finals appearance since 2007, when they tip off at 5 p.m. with the Dover-based PCA Eagles.
PCA squeaked by Holy Family Academy (Manchester) 55-53 in the other Wednesday semifinal. Each finalist has won its four postseason games, so that Woodsville, according to NHIAA estimates, comes in at 10-3 overall. PCA checks in at 14-6.
The last time these two teams met in the tournament was in the 2016 semis, when PCA escaped with a 44-42 win.
“It’s been since 1977 or ‘78, when Bagonzi was coaching” since the Engineers won the tournament, said Woodsville coach Jamie Walker on Thursday in referring to longtime Woodsville coach John Bagonzi.
Top scorers for both teams came up big in the semis. Woodsville junior Cam Tenney-Burt and sophomore Cam Davidson each had 20 points while PCA’s Jason Stockbower and Maxx Spinelli had 15 and 13. They averaged 11.6 and 11.2 ppg during the season according to nhsportspage.net, while teammate Caleb Runey was 7.9.
Tenney-Burt attained his 20.4 ppg regular-season norm in the Groveton semi. That gave him second place overall in D-IV to Epping’s Owen Davidson (21.5). Also averaging double figures was Woodsville’s Elijah Flocke (14.1), while teammate Corey Bemis had a 9.7 ppg regular-season norm.
The Engineers won’t try anything fancy or a new wrinkle this afternoon, veteran coach Jamie Walker said. “You are who you are after three months,” he said Thursday. “Haven’t watched a lot of tape of them or anything. Looks like they play a man to man, they have guys who like to shoot…”
After Wednesday’s game, Walker mentioned the team looking “very tentative, very timid” at the start of the Groveton semi. “We haven’t started games too well in these playoffs,” he reiterated on Thursday, adding that the Engineers have been practicing at the middle school floor for the past three weeks. “The floor there is bigger than ours,” just as the Plymouth high school floor also is, he said.
NOTES: The Engineers are well familiar with postseason nailbiters in recent years. They lost 46-45 to Littleton in the 2015 quarterfinals. That led to the two-point loss to PCA in the 2016 semis, and after a 48-38 loss to eventual-champion Groveton in the 2017 semis, the next year brought another heartbreaker with 45-42 loss to Newmarket in the 2018 quarters. That led to a 50-45 loss in the 2019 semis to eventual-champion Epping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.