About Jackson
Age: 17
School: Woodsville High School
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Woodsville
Parents: Scott and Nicole
Siblings: Keatyn
Season Highlights
• The Woodsville senior blazed the trail for the Engineers’ first golf championship in school history; beating Mascenic by four strokes and avenging last season’s runner-up finish. Horne had four birdies to lead WHS with an 18-hole score of 77.
• Named to the Granite State All-Conference team and New Hampshire All-State first team.
• Averaged a score of 21 (Stableford scoring) throughout the season while leading Woodsville to a 26-3 team record.
• Earned medalist honors in six matches this fall, including at Blackmount (twice), Androscoggin, Bretwood (twice) and Ridgewood.
• Horne finished third individually at the N.H. Division IV state tournament and qualified for New Englands.
Coach Says
“Jackson is a big reason the Woodsville golf program is so successful now,” WHS coach Brent Cox said. “We started this journey with 5-7 golfers learning to play the game to 15 golfers who challenge each other to be better every day. Having Jackson lead the way with his dedication to the game and showing our younger golfers what dedication can do for your score is everything a coach could ask for. The last two years I got to witness the most dedication to a sport that I have seen in my coaching career out of an individual that has led to a very dedicated team. He has truly left a lasting impression on the next group of golfers that I have already seen improve to impressive levels.
“Jackson’s strength has to be his dedication to the game of golf. If you would have told me that someone could start golfing as a sophomore and then become a top-3 golfer in the division by senior year, I would have thought that was very improbable. He told me we were winning a title his junior year when we took runner-up and I knew that was all the motivation he needed to continue towards his goal.
“Jackson will be missed by our entire program but I am truly grateful for the opportunity to work with him and watch him grow as a golfer and young adult. He is always welcome back and I wish him luck at the next level.”
Jackson Says
When did you fall in love with golf?
I fell in love with golf during COVID. It was one of the only things I could do, and it soon became my favorite. I love how golf exposes you, you cannot hide behind a team as you can in other sports.
You were a part of Woodsville’s first-ever golf championship-winning team. How would you describe this year?
Last year, we were very close to this accomplishment finishing runner-up in the 2021 season. The 2022 season was very different as many D-III teams came into our division. We started the season well and I felt good about our chances. All in all, we battled at Mount Washington and came out on top, but it could’ve gone either way as we barely inched out Mascenic.
Favorite moment this season?
The ride in the fire truck with the team after winning the championship.
Best shot this season?
On my 16th hole of the state championship, I drove my tee shot into a bunker. I hit my bunker shot and caught the lip of the bunker and the ball did not get out. My next shot from the same bunker went to 3 feet and I made the putt to save par.
What does it mean to be a Woodsville Engineer?
As a Woodsville Engineer, there is a lot of pride in our small town and school. I feel we as Engineers have a very good bond with other students and teammates.
Toughest opponent you faced this year?
Mascenic.
Favorite and toughest course this season?
Mount Washington is my favorite because it’s where we won. Newport was the toughest.
Best teammate?
Camden Clawson. He caddies for me a lot over the summer and has come to know my golf game.
Go-to club?
Driver.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Your choices don’t need to be set in stone. If you want to try something new, do it. I started golf late and had to choose it over soccer, but I believe it was a great decision now.
What one word describes you?
Risky.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
I try to just stay in the moment and not think about shots behind or ahead of me.
Tell us about the role of your parents in your success.
My parents played a huge role in my success. They’ve spent countless hours walking tournaments and paying for me to play in junior events throughout the summer. They have always been supportive of my decisions and have always helped me attempt to achieve my goals.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
All-Conference my first year playing competitive golf.
Which result from this fall are you most proud of?
The state championship, because it was done with a group of guys and I will never forget it.
Do you have a secret talent?
Yo-Yo.
All I want for Christmas is?
Time with friends and family.
——
The Record’s Boys Golfers of the Year
2022: Woodsville’s Jackson Horne
2021: North Country’s Austin Giroux
2020: North Country’s Austin Giroux and St. Johnsbury’s Nelson Eaton
2019: North Country’s Austin Giroux
2018: Littleton’s Spenser Stevens
2017: White Mountains’ Braxton Brown
2017: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2016: North Country’s Alex Giroux
2015: None
2014: St. Johnsbury’s Alex Rainville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.