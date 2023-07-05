Woodsville’s Mackenzie Griswold: The Record’s 2023 Softball Player Of The Year

About Mackenzie
Age: 17
School: Woodsville
Grade: Junior
Hometown: Bath, N.H.
Parents: Trish and Gerald “Thumper” Griswold
Siblings: None
Season Highlights
• An opposition nightmare at the plate or in the circle, Griswold stepped into an elevated role this spring and answered the call masterfully. Coming off back-to-back New Hampshire Division IV titles, Griswold guided a young Engineers team to the top seed in D-IV and a semifinals berth.
• The Record’s softball player of the year was deadly in the circle — throwing 101 innings in 18 games for 16-2 Woodsville. She produced a 1.25 ERA, a whopping 168 strikeouts and held opponents to a .183 batting average. Of those 18 outings, Griswold dealt two perfect games, three no-hitters and tossed eight games allowing two hits or less.
• Named the N.H. Division IV Player of the Year and to the N.H. D-IV first team while also earning the Granite State Conference North POY, Griswold’s presence at the plate was just as impressive. Using a booming bat, the run-producing machine hit .597 with 37 hits, 11 doubles, a pair of triples, four homers and 43 RBIs to go alongside a .625 OBP and 1.032 slugging percentage. During the Engineers’ run to the final four, Griswold was 6-for-7 with two homers and seven RBIs.
Coach Says
“Mackenzie really stepped up this year,” coach Dana Huntington said. “She had a great year hitting and pitching. Her leadership was outstanding; helping a young team find its way throughout the year.”
Mackenzie Says
How would you describe your junior season?
My junior season was all about getting comfortable. I would definitely describe it as a learning experience with many triumphs. Leading a young team was an exciting challenge for me because we had an enthusiastic group of girls who enjoyed interacting with one another on and off the field. Taking the lead role on the mound and batting in the three-slot was also a lot of fun because I was able to contribute to the team both offensively and defensively.
When did you fall in love with softball?
I fell in love with softball around age 5 when I began playing T-ball. No matter what position I played, I pretended to pitch every time someone was up to bat — even when I was supposed to be playing right field. In fact, on every Little League card we have from my early years, my position reads “pitcher.” That is all I have ever wanted to do my entire life. Although I have dabbled in other sports, softball is by far my favorite.
Best single performance/and or moment this season?
During our playoff game against Wilton-Lyndeborough. I pitched a shutout and hit two home runs.
What is your go-to pitch?
My go-to pitch is definitely my curveball.
Did you face adversity this season?
We had a young team this year with lots of crucial positions to fill. Creating a focused, close-knit environment where we could all practice hard and have fun was imperative to our success. While it was challenging at times to keep everyone motivated and positive, our veteran players did a great job stepping up and taking care of the entire team.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
My all-time favorite meal is grilled chicken with brown rice and lots of vegetables.
What one word describes you?
Determined.
What mental tools do you use under pressure?
Feeding off the energy and noise around me (positive or negative) is my No. 1 mental strategy. The louder the cheering, yelling or chaos around me, the more I have to focus and the better I perform. I take all of the noise, turn it into fuel, and use it to my advantage.
What do you think the opposing team’s scouting reports say about you?
When it comes to pitching, I think other teams would comment on my spins and the placement of each pitch. Locating the ball is one of my strengths, which is how I obtain the majority of my strikeouts. Hitting-wise, I look for any pitch that allows me to hit a gap shot to the outfield.
Favorite visiting field to play at?
I enjoy playing in Moultonborough because the dugouts are really close to the field so it makes the game more intense.
How does being an athlete inspire you/make you a better person?
Athletics tie directly into our everyday interactions. Playing a sport teaches us life lessons about character, dedication, hard work and collaboration. Possessing these traits will always make us better people in our day-to-day lives.
Tell us the role of your parents in your success.
My parents are the No. 1 reason for my success. Their support is never-ending. My mom was my first pitching coach and spent countless hours catching for me in the backyard. My dad handmade every pitching device and facility I have needed to work on my game, from spray painting a dot inside a tire fastened to our shed for target practice to building an outdoor bullpen and a 50-foot indoor pitching station in our garage. My parents have driven me and my teammates to games and practices since Little League. They have never missed a game in my entire life. Without my parents, I would not be the person or the athlete I am today.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success? Describe that moment.
The first real success I can recall happened at age 5 when I started my own non-profit organization called “Mackenzie’s Hope for Kids.” One day I decided to have a lemonade stand, like the one Max and Ruby had in one of their children’s books. The week before I had my tonsils and adenoids removed, my aunt and uncle sent me a stuffed monkey that I named Howard. I thought every child having surgery should get a stuffed animal. With help from my parents and other family members, I was able to raise a few hundred dollars. I used all of the money to buy stuffed animals for children admitted at Cottage Hospital in Woodsville. “Mackenzie’s Hope for Kids” still exists today.
If in the future a movie is made about you, who would you want to portray your role?
I guess I would have to say Camila Mendes because she is my favorite actress. I also think she’s a good role model for others.
Do you have a secret talent?
Most people don’t know that I can cook. I do a lot of meal prepping and enjoy finding creative ways to utilize whatever is in the fridge. I can make homemade soups, pasta bowls and more.
What are your big goals/how can you improve as a player heading into next season?
My biggest goal is to play college softball at a high level. In order to achieve this goal and to better myself for the next season, I will spend lots of time doing specialized workouts and pitching/hitting lessons along with continuing to play softball during the summer, fall and winter months with my USA team, Vermont Storm 18U.
Best softball teammate?
This question is incredibly hard to answer because I truly have had so many amazing teammates over the years. The love I have for each and every one of them is so special. However, if I had to choose one person, I would definitely say my catcher, Dory Roy. She and I have been a pitching-catching duo since fifth grade, and she is my rock. We work seamlessly together, and whenever one of us falls short, hitting or fielding, the other always steps in and has her back. Dory has played a key role in my success and in the success of our team.
Best advice you can give to young athletes?
Hard work is the foundation of everything in life. It will always result in a positive outcome. Athletes have to be willing to work hard, make sacrifices, and put in the time and effort to improve their skills. Being a good person comes before everything else, though, and it is important to remember that your teammates are your friends, never your competition. Last but not least, always be sure to thank your parents and coaches because they are the reason behind all of your success.
——
The Record’s Softball Players of the Year
2023: Woodsville’s Mackenzie Griswold
2022: St. Johnsbury’s Delaney Rankin
2021: Lyndon’s Kelleigh Simpson
2020: COVID-19 (no season)
2019: Lyndon’s Ariel Switser
2018: White Mountains’ Haile Hicks
2017: White Mountains’ Katlyn Coulter
2016: Lyndon’s Zea Macris
2015: White Mountains’ Rebecca Hicks
2014: White Mountains’ Erika Millett
