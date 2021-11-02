LACONIA, N.H. — Trailing 2-0 with 15:09 left in regulation of Tuesday’s Division IV semifinal of North Country boys soccer teams at Laconia High School’s Bank of NH Stadium, the fourth-seeded Woodsville Engineers stormed back with three unanswered goals for a 3-2 win over Profile.
The Engineers (15-2-1) advance to Friday night’s championship game with the third-seeded Sunapee Lakers (16-2). Sunapee defeated two-seed Gorham 4-0 in Tuesday’s first semifinal. The title game is slated to start at 7:30.
In the regular season, the teams had played to a 1-1 tie on Sept. 14 in Bethlehem.
All five goals in Tuesday night’s game were scored in the second half.
The Woodsville comeback against Profile was culminated by Coby Youngman’s header from the left side of the net with less than five minutes left. It was his second goal of the game.
A goal by Profile’s Pierson Freligh, also his second of the game, with 28:36 left in regulation had given the Patriots a 2-0 lead. He curled a seeing-eye shot from about 25 yards out into the upper right corner for the 2-0 lead.
Youngman got the first of his two goals with 15:09 remaining, on a rebound after a point-blank save by Patriots keeper Danny Burnelle.
Five minutes later it was a tie game (10:27). On a corner kick, the ball got loose in front, glanced off the right post and came to Ben Taylor, who put it in to tie the score. Five minutes after that, Youngman, unmarked at Burnelle’s right, knocked in a headball for the 3-2 lead.
The Patriots applied pressure with time winding down. A direct kick from about 35 yards out sailed wide, and goalie Cam Davidson saved a shot off a corner throw-in.
“It was just a matter of getting that first goal,” Engineers coach Matt Taylor said. “We’ve been able to rattle off goals here and there once we score. One thing about our team, we don’t quit. We play all 80 minutes, no matter what.”
The Patriots end with an overall record of 10-6-2.
