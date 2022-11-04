Woodsville Takes Aim At D-IV Soccer Crown
Buy Now

No. 7 Woodsville topples No. 6 Littleton 1-0 in the New Hampshire Division IV soccer semifinals at Manchester Memorial High School on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Woodsville boys are back — and they’re ready to finish the job.

The No. 6 Engineers (15-3-1) find themselves in familiar territory — back in the New Hampshire Division IV title game for a second consecutive year. Last season, Woodsville fell in penalty kicks to defending champion Sunapee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.