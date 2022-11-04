Woodsville Takes Aim At D-IV Soccer Crown

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Woodsville boys are back — and they’re ready to finish the job.
The No. 6 Engineers (15-3-1) find themselves in familiar territory — back in the New Hampshire Division IV title game for a second consecutive year. Last season, Woodsville fell in penalty kicks to defending champion Sunapee.
After only losing three seniors, this year’s group has the advantage of being there before and plans to end the experience with a much different result this time around.
“The feeling is unfinished business,” WHS coach Matt Taylor said.
To get back to the D-IV pinnacle, it’s taken three straight hard-nosed, grind-it-out performances this postseason. Three rounds, three 1-0 victories. There has been nothing easy thus far for the Engineers in their quest for redemption and that’ll remain true once more when they go toe-to-toe with unbeaten and top-ranked Concord Christian (17-0-1) on Sunday at Manchester Memorial High School for the right to be crowned champions.
It’s the Kingsmen’s first title game appearance since 2003 and they are seeking their first championship since 1993. Woodsville last won it with back-to-back crowns in 2004 and 2005.
Runner-ups a year ago, the Engineers were once again on everyone’s radar despite being a six-seed. Victories over No. 11 Newmarket and No. 6 Profile set up a semifinal showdown with No. 7 Littleton. Scoreless through 65 minutes, freshman Eli Vasconcelos sent home the lone goal for a third straight 1-0 victory on Thursday. Concord Christian also escaped with a 1-0 win in its semifinal against No. 4 Epping and before that, beat No. 8 Sunapee in the quarterfinals after a first-round bye.
The lower-seeded Engineers are embracing the role of underdogs but do not lack confidence — they feel they can play with anybody, especially after back-to-back wins against rival ballclubs.
“I think we feel like the underdog,” Taylor said. “After our first game at Gorham [a 7-0 loss] I think a lot of people wrote us off or underestimated us and that’s fine, we don’t mind this role. I think the boys feel OK, they know we can win and keep CCA off the scoreboard but we are gonna work probably harder than any game this season.”
The Kingsmen, however, will be a tough nut to crack. For CC to score they will have to go through Woodsville standout goalie Cam Davidson who anchors a brick wall of a back line that dealt 11 shutouts this season. The Engineers’ stingy defense will be tasked with slowing down a Concord Christian offense that has scored a whopping 109 goals this season. Offensively it won’t get any easier, as the Kingsmen’s defensive unit is just as potent as their offense; allowing only three goals through 18 games.
“Concord likes to run the whole game,” Taylor said. “Good skill, not sure about the goalie — I don’t think he gets tested much. Probably will be low scoring, I think we need to hold them to no more than a goal to stay in the game.”
In order for Woodsville to be the first team to beat them this fall, Taylor added that they’ll need to match the intensity, maintain their stellar defense and find a way to control the midfield in order to lead to scoring opportunities. Sticking to what got them this far will also be critical. Dictating the flow of the game and forcing Concord Christian to play Engineer-style soccer.
“We need to play excellent defense like we have been along with Cam in goal,” Taylor said. “Limit quality shots and capitalize on opportunities.”
The two finalists did not play each other in the regular season but share two common opponents in Newmarket and Sunapee. Concord Christian tied Newmarket 0-0 in the season opener then beat them 1-0 on Sept. 23; which was the same scoreline during Woodsville’s first-round victory. The Kingsmen also beat Sunapee twice (1-0, 3-1) in the first half of the season while the Engineers hold a 2-1 win and most recently a 0-0 tie.
Sunday’s kickoff is set for 3:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.