Woodsville Unveils “3-Sport Athletes”
From left: Woodsville's Emily Farr, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy and Michael Maccini.

Woodsville High School announced the school’s Class of 2022 “3-Sport Athletes.” In order to qualify, WHS’ scholar-athletes must participate in at least three sports for all four years of high school. This year’s list includes Emily Farr, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy and Michael Maccini.

