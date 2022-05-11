Woodsville Unveils “3-Sport Athletes”

Woodsville High School announced the school’s Class of 2022 “3-Sport Athletes.” In order to qualify, WHS’ scholar-athletes must participate in at least three sports for all four years of high school. This year’s list includes Emily Farr, Leah Krull, Maddie Roy and Michael Maccini.
