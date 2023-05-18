World Cup Skiing Coming To New Hampshire May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the dual moguls World Cup competition Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New Hampshire will be hosting a World Cup skiing competition for the first time in 33 years.The plan is for the Waterville Valley Resort to host World Cup moguls in 2024 and 2025. The resort is no stranger to the bright lights and has been hosting alpine events and moguls for the past decade. Waterville Valley Resort has been a favored spot for freestyle athletes since 1969.The first World Cup event at Waterville Valley is scheduled for Jan. 27-28. More from this section +7 Tuesday H.S. 