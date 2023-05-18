World Cup Skiing Coming To New Hampshire
Mikael Kingsbury, of Canada, competes in the dual moguls World Cup competition Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (AP Photo/Jeff Swinger)

WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. — New Hampshire will be hosting a World Cup skiing competition for the first time in 33 years.

The plan is for the Waterville Valley Resort to host World Cup moguls in 2024 and 2025.

