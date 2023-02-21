X-factors, glue guys/girls, unsung heroes.
Call them what you will, but without them, basketball teams are hard-pressed to be the best they can be.
Years ago, Dave Cowens produced an end-of-year column dubbed the “All-Floorburn Team.” We are reviving the concept in 2023.
With teams heading into the postseason, we went in search of players in our coverage area who dive on the floor, work hard and do the little things nightly, lead and lift their teams in practice and games and make their teams better without the notoriety that comes with big scoring nights.
With help from the coaches, here’s our list of players who rarely grab headlines or stuff the statsheet, but undoubtedly make their teams better.
Note: We cover 14 schools, seven in Vermont — St. Johnsbury, Lyndon, Danville, North Country, Lake Region, Hazen and Blue Mountain — and seven in New Hampshire — White Mountains, Littleton, Woodsville, Profile, Colebrook, Groveton and Lisbon.
GIRLS
Delaney Raymond, Lyndon, Sr., G
“Delaney is always guarding the opposing team’s best offensive guard and always shutting them down,” LI coach Eric Berry said. “She gets floor burns all night long. She has worn out great offensive players a number of times this year. Held Sakoya Sweeney way below her game average to just eight points at our place in a 39-22 win.”
Kaylee Weaver, St. Johnsbury, Sr., G
“She’s an unsung hero for her consistent, steady play, for playing bigger than she is, always by grabbing tough rebounds and taking on the toughest ballhandler and guard scorer defensively,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “She has played in Hayden’s [Wilkins] shadow as a guard, yet steps up time and time again when teams try to take Hayden out — Kaylee becomes the key ballhandler, initiates the offense under pressure, steps up from the arc hitting shots and looks to push the ball in transition. She is forever diving on the floor for loose balls, getting deflections, and tying up players for jump balls. Kaylee plays tough defense every day in practice making all of our guards better. She repeatedly asks me when she can get in the gym for extra court time, always interested in improving her game. We will miss her impact on the court immensely next year.”
Maddie Racine, Lake Region, Sr., G
“She’s a hard worker in practice who does a lot of little things game in and game out without much notoriety,” LR coach Joe Houston said. “She’s not a big scorer at 3.6 ppg but she has hit some key buckets for us and is second on the team to Sakoya in assists. Where she really shines though is on defense. She’s a bulldog who is third in steals, second in deflections, and she’s a great communicator and help defender. The thing she does as well or better than anyone I’ve ever coached though is put her body on the line to take a charge. She’s drawn nine offensive fouls this year and taken the hit without a call a number of other times. Despite her size, she jumps right up and doesn’t hesitate to get back in front of the next girl who tries to drive to the rim.”
Felicity Sulham, Blue Mountain, Jr., F
“Felicity is the kind of player every team needs to be successful,” BMU coach Scott Farquharson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s practice, the sixth-man role, or as a starter, she always gives great effort and has a terrific attitude. Felicity does all the scrappy little things while being a solid defender, rebounder and productive scorer.”
Emma Simpson, White Mountains, Soph., G
“Emma would do anything you ask of her,” WM coach Chris Foss said. “She is our point guard, handles the ball and runs the offense. Defensively she can play anywhere. She’s our top defender and recently played the top of the 1-3-1. Emma always finishes at the top in practice when doing running drills and then proceeds to cheer on her teammates. Emma, a sophomore, averaged 31 minutes per game. We needed her on the floor. Without her court presence, we are a different team.”
Avery Gignac, Profile, Jr., G
“Avery is a very valuable asset to the team,” Profile coach Reed Weekes said. “For a guard, she is always in the post going for offensive rebounds, diving on the floor, and always having a great attitude. She knows all of our plays and where to be on the floor offensively and defensively. She is one of our best defenders and I usually put her on the best guard when we are facing other teams. She is the type of player every coach wants.”
Kaia Anderson, St. Johnsbury, Jr., F
“Kaia is the consummate unsung hero,” SJ coach Jade Huntington said. “While she may not always show up in a big way in the scoring column, her contributions are huge on the court. As a small forward she takes on almost every leading scorer’s defensive assignment regardless of the position as she is tough as nails, and outworks and outwits her opponent. She is relentless. Kaia leads and lifts us through every practice and game with her intensity, energy and confidence on the court. She demands the best from her teammates while also being the most supportive, unique and special touch. Kaia regularly records 5-6 assists a game and is almost always our leading rebounder and sense of calm in the backcourt under pressure. She plays with confidence, settles us under pressure, and is often placed in key decision-making spots on the floor. Kaia is the go-to teammate on the court and off the court due to her calm head and practical approach. If there is a tough defensive play to be made you can guarantee Kais is somewhere around that ball. When I ask our players to “go after each other ” in practice to make each other better Kaia is always raising the bar with her intensity and welcomes it right back from her teammates.”
JuJu Bromley, Littleton, Fr., F
“She does a little bit of everything for us by playing different spots in our presses, half-court defenses and guarding the other team’s best player,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. She averages 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 4.0 steals per game and never stops hustling.”
Emma Fortin, North Country, Sr., F
“A captain and three-year varsity player, her stats are not flashy,” NC coach Sarah Roy said. “What makes Emma such an important part of our team goes far beyond stats. Emma is willing to do anything and everything that is asked of her, even when it’s outside of her own comfort zone. She works hard to improve every single day. It is one of the reasons she is an outstanding captain. She is a compassionate, trustworthy teammate. She is kind and thoughtful and always looks for ways to support those around her. Emma is currently a dual enrollment student — meaning she is combining her senior year of high school with her first year of college. The workload is formidable. In addition, she helps with chores on her family farm and works a part-time job as an LNA at a local nursing home. She often takes the early shift on Saturday mornings, before 5 a.m., so she can make our away buses by 9:30. Emma shows up straight from work in her scrubs, and is always ready to do her part for the team.
“She does all the things you can’t see on paper — sets screens, cuts back door, maintains offensive spacing, hedges consistently, and handles her own defensive assignments. She is a big part of our success. She is an outstanding young person and I am proud to be her coach.”
BOYS
Anthoni Guinard, Danville, Sr., G
“Ant” came into the season recovering from a devastating injury he sustained during football season,” DHS coach Jason Brigham said. “Unable to play for the first month of the season didn’t stop him from being a player who impacted practice daily with his positive attitude and infectious enthusiasm, pushing his teammates and impressing his coaches. Even though he still wasn’t 100% physically, his communication on the court and leadership made him a ‘no-brainer’ starter as soon as he was eligible. Ant is our glue guy, our energizer, our vocal leader, and the most respected by his teammates. Day in and day out we all know we can count on Ant to bring everything he’s got and to lift up his teammates in the process. He is an exceptional young man and I consider myself very fortunate to have him on our team.”
Jadon Baker, Hazen, Sr., G
“Jadon guards the opponent’s best guard every night and is a very unselfish passer,” HU coach Aaron Hill said. “He is a great teammate and leader who puts the needs of the team over his own. He is a winner.”
Brayden Pepin, North Country, Jr., G
“Brayden has stepped up big time for us this year,” NC coach Jeremiah Melhuish said. “Although you won’t hear him, his presence on the floor is calming, consistent, and for our opponents, nearly impossible to defend. “Pep” can assume any role we ask, whether that is to go out and get 18 points or play lockdown defense on players nearly twice his size. He has iced a number of wins for us this year and has silently crept up and approached our team’s lead in rebounds.”
Will Eaton, St. Johnsbury, Soph., G
“Will knows only one level of play, outwork,” SJ coach Patrick Rainville said. “His tenacity makes him a fearless competitor and one who raises the play of both ends of the floor.”
Rob Breault, White Mountains, Jr., G
“A team captain, he was asked to guard the other team’s best player if they were a guard or small forward,” WM coach Eli Vincent said. “He would take charges and if there was a loose ball he was on it. He led by example and often put his body in harm’s way for the greater good of the team.”
Landon Lord, Littleton, Soph., G
“Landon has really stepped up for us,” LHS coach Trevor Howard said. “He is a great defender, rebounder and finishes around the rim. He has a knack for making timely shots in big parts of the game for us.”
Kason Blood, Blue Mountain, Soph., G
“Kason leaves everything on the floor on daily basis, both in practice and games,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “A great leader on and off the court. He challenges his teammates daily. I know he’ll be an X-factor going into the playoffs.”
Austin Roy, Woodsville, Sr., F
“He’s a senior who didn’t get much playing time but showed up for every practice and worked hard against the starters all year long,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said.
Cam Ely, St. Johnsbury, Jr., F
“Cam is the player who will do what it takes for his team to be successful,” SJ coach Patrick Rainville said. “Some nights that is starting and others is being ready for when his number is called. His versatility allows him to play inside and out on the perimeter. His level of talk defensively elevates his teammates.”
Riley Plante, Profile, Jr., G and Jackson Clough, Profile, Soph., F
“These guys are a duo, commonly referred to throughout the team as the ‘Screeners’ for their willingness to help other people get open,” Profile coach Mitchell Roy said. “They both will dive on every single loose ball and will make an effort at every hustle play imaginable. Always looking to draw charges and have logged some serious minutes for us throughout the year. They will never miss or be late for a team activity even when optional out of season. They are models of consistency.”
Ian St. Cyr, White Mountains, Jr., G
“Played the sixth man role for us this year but was a leader,” WM coach Eli Vincent said. “Very vocal. Also would leave it all on the floor. Gave up his body whether it was a loose ball or offensive foul he was there. He got injured late in the season and he was really coming into form right before the injury, which was unfortunate.”
Owen Murray, Blue Mountain, Jr., F
“Owen doesn’t get a ton of playing time, but he gives his all when his number is called,” BMU coach Chris Cook said. “Owen is our biggest voice on the bench and makes sure to get his teammates included in every big play we’ve had this season. Within seconds of getting onto the floor, Owen is diving for loose balls, getting after people defensively and making sure our offense is running properly.”
