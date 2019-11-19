XC running: Locals compete in Jr. Olympic Regionals

The Green Mountain Athletic Association boys 15-18 team, from left, Nathan Lenzini (SJA), Luke Chadderdon (SJA), Ethan Mashtare (BFA), Evan Thornton-Sherman (SJA), Cormac Leahy (Craftsbury), Calvin Storms (BFA), Jacob Tremblay (BFA) and Peter Searls (Danville). The team, coached by Damian and Jessica Bolduc, won the 5,000 meter event at the USATF New England Jr. Olympic Championship in Smithfield, R.I., on Sunday. (Courtesy Photo)

Led by Northeast Kingdom runners, the Green Mountain Athletic Association captured a team title at the USATF New England Jr. Olympic Cross Country Championships in Smithfield, R.I., on Sunday.

GMAA won the Boys 5,000 Meter 15-18 event, headed by St. Johnsbury Academy sophomore Evan Thornton-Sherman (second, 15:52.67), who finished 2.08 seconds behind winner Brogan Griffin of Mill River.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.