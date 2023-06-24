Caleb Decker, right, celebrates following scoring a run during the St. Johnsbury Little League Championship game at Legion Fields on Friday, June 23, 2023. The Yankees topped the Giants 8-4. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Barrett Somers, left, and Maddox Stacey share a laugh at second base during the St. Johnsbury Little League Championship game at Legion Fields on Friday, June 23, 2023. The Yankees topped the Giants 8-4. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Christopher Watkins III reacts after scoring a run during the St. Johnsbury Little League Championship game at Legion Fields on Friday, June 23, 2023. The Yankees topped the Giants 8-4. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
The Yankees are the 2023 St. Johnsbury Little League champions. (Contributed photo)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Under the lights, the Yankees shined bright.
A third-inning, bases-clearing double by Barrett Somers helped the Yanks retake an early lead and hold on for an 8-4 victory over the Giants to claim the St. Johnsbury Little League championship at Legion Field on Friday night.
Somers pitched the first four innings and Lukas Coburn finished off the last two in the win.
Caleb Decker’s RBI double put the Yankees up 1-0 in the top of the first but the Giants scored two of their own in the bottom half of the inning off a two-run single by Christopher Watkins III.
Wyatt Lazerick got the start for the Giants on the mound, lasting two innings before being relieved by Watkins III (three IP) and Maddox Stacey.
Damien Alfred-Page walked in the fourth then scored all the way from first off an error pick-off attempt for a 5-2 Yankees lead but Watkins III narrowed the deficit back to two runs, also scoring on an error. After walking in a run, Somers got out of a bases-loaded jam, firing a strikeout to preserve a 5-4 lead entering the fifth.
Still 5-4, Decker led off the sixth with an inside-the-park home run then the Yankees tacked on two more insurance runs via a passed ball and a walk to take the title, 8-4.
