LITTLETON — Pittsburg-Canaan snatched a historic win in the 2021-22 basketball opener.
Katie Loranger scored 12 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Yellow Jackets stormed back from an eight-point deficit in the final frame to snag a 44-37 Division IV girls basketball victory at Littetlon on Friday night.
A co-op program, it was Pittsburg-Canaan’s first girls win over the Crusaders in its combined existence.
Hannah Cote scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter while Jacqueline Giroux added 11 points for PC, which outscored the hosts 23-8 in the last stanza after trailing 29-21.
Lauren McKee had a big night, scoring a game-high 20 points for the Crusaders. Littleton trailed 18-15 at the break, but lit ahead with a 14-3 third-quarter burst. Addison Hadlock had seven of her nine points in the third to help fuel the run.
“We just showed our inexperience tonight in many kids’ first varsity game,” LHS coach Dale Prior said. “Lauren played a great game. We need to correct the mistakes and get ready for Tuesday.”
Littleton visits Moultonborough on Tuesday at 5 p.m.; also Tuesday, PC (1-0) is at Colebrook at 6.
PC (1-0): J. Giroux 4-2-11, O. NDegwa 0-2-2, H. Cole 2-5-9, K. Loranger 6-3-17, S. Placey 1-0-2, J. Noyes 1-1-3. Totals: 12-FG 11-14-FT 44.
LHS (0-1): Addison Hadlock 3-3-9, Lauryn Corrigan 1-0-2, Madison Lucas 1-0-2, Lauren McKee 7-4-20, Avah Lucas 1-0-2, Ella Horsch 1-0-2. Totals: 14-FG 2-13 FT 37.
PC 5 13 3 23 — 44
LHS 11 4 14 8 — 37
3-Point FG: P 3 (Loranger 2, Giroux); L 2 (McKee). Team Fouls: P 16, L 16.
