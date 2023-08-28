LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute Vikings fell just short in their upset bid last fall during the first round of the Division II football playoffs.

The 31-28 loss to D-II semifinalist Fair Haven was heartbreaking, but showed that LI was capable of competing amongst the division’s best.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.