Lyndon Institute running back Chase Sanville takes a handoff during football practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Sanville expects to be a big part of the Viking offense this fall. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
LYNDON CENTER — The Lyndon Institute Vikings fell just short in their upset bid last fall during the first round of the Division II football playoffs.
The 31-28 loss to D-II semifinalist Fair Haven was heartbreaking, but showed that LI was capable of competing amongst the division’s best.
Head coach Dan Nolan, now in his 10th year at LI, says D-II will be deep once again. With the graduation of 10 seniors, which included mostly starters, the Vikings will rely this fall on a mixed batch of battle-tested returners as well as hungry underclassmen looking to make their mark.
“With such a young team, many players are stepping into new and larger roles,” Nolan said. “We expect to compete every week in the extremely tough Division II league we are in.”
Junior Ethan Lussier has earned the starting quarterback job after the departure of Ashton Gould, who did immense damage to opposing defenses last fall while under center. When he was inserted into the LI starting lineup, Lussier showed poise and promise during a Week 7 victory over North Country in the Barrel Bowl.
“Certainly Ethan Lussier will be critical to the team’s success,” Nolan said, adding that sophomores Beckett Bailey, Logan Wheeler, Karter Morey-Dwyer, Landry Blake and Alan Lin are all projected to be first-year varsity starters.
“Chase Sanville will also have an expanded role on the offensive side of the ball as one of our primary ball carriers,” Nolan said.
In addition, senior Aiden MacKenzie has changed positions on both sides of the ball moving to wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense.
“We expect all of these players to have big seasons this year,” Nolan said.
Leadership will be crucial for the Vikings this season, and Nolan says it will start at the top, coming from his two veteran seniors in MacKenzie and offensive lineman/linebacker Santino DiMartino.
“We also expect Lussier to play an important role in that regard and Blake has emerged as a leader on the offensive and defensive lines,” Nolan said.
Lyndon finished 3-5 a year ago and as the No. 6 seed in D-II.
The Vikings open the 2023 season on the road at Mill River before returning home for a Week 2 Barrel Bowl clash with North Country. After that, it’s on the road at U-32, followed by back-to-back home games against Fair Haven and Rice. Week 6 will be on the road against Mt. Mansfield before returning home for a date with D-II finalist Bellows Falls. And, of course, Week 8 will pin the Vikings against none other than rival St. Johnsbury at SJA in the 118th playing of The Game.
“We will be successful if we build toward being a tough, disciplined and selfless football team each and every day,” Nolan said. “In order to do that we will have to trust in the process, care about one another and be able to respond to adversity in a positive manner.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s season opener is 1 p.m. in North Clarendon, a little over two-hour trip south from LI.
