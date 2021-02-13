DANVILLE — North Country’s Jack Young and St. J’s Aine Fannon won the individual races while the Hilltoppers earned the sweep in a small 5K cross-country classic ski race at the Dusseault Property off Library Road on Saturday afternoon.
Using just three scoring skiers, the St. J boys (11 points) bested runner-up Lyndon (18) and North Country (20) on the steep, grueling, spectator-free track. The racers competed in 30-second intervals.
The St. J girls took the top six spots and topped the Vikings 6-24.
Young, the North Country skiing champion, won in 15 minutes, 30 seconds — 2:30 ahead of runner-up Nick Reed of St. J (17:50). Following were St. J’s Luke Chadderdon (18:28), Lyndon’s Andrzej Prince and Holden Middleton, St. J’s Ryan Callaghan and Nathan Lenzini, North Country’s James Cilwik, Lyndon’s Max McClure and St. J’s Jude Coe.
Fannon finished in 21:38 while teammate Aliza Wright was second in 22:31. Hilltoppers Peggy Fischer (24:40), Mary Fowler, Maren Giese and Delaney Rankin took spots 3-6. Grace Martin led the Lyndon racers in 26:39. She was followed by Streeter Middleton, Una Colby and Summer Guilmette.
