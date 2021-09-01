LYNDONVILLE — The Northern Vermont University-Lyndon volleyball team will have an entirely new look this season. The Hornets have been picked to finish fifth in the North Atlantic Conference’s East division this season, and expect to become increasingly competitive as the season progresses.
No players on the roster have match experience at the college level. Sophomore setter and defensive specialist Mackenzie Rametta is the sole returner from the 2020 team, which saw its season limited to practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The roster consists of Rametta and fellow sophomore Nyah Garner along with seven freshmen. Outside hitter Calysta Lohman, defensive specialist Mary Weissauer and middle hitter Kiana Jones have been impressive in the preseason and should make an immediate impact.
Hornet head coach Alex Postpischil enters his second year and his first competitive season. “In a rebuilding year with a lot of new players, I am looking for the team to bond and develop. I am hopeful that we can get some wins, but that is secondary to building the foundation for a stronger future.”
The Hornets open the season Sept. 2 hosting Fisher College at 5 p.m. in Stannard Gymnasium. They will then travel to Norwich University on Friday and Saturday to compete in the Vermont Volleyball Classic. The Hornets opens North Atlantic Conference play with a pair of home matches against Maine Maritime Academy and Husson University on Saturday, Oct. 2.
NAC coaches pick the Hornets to finish fifth in the East Division. MMA, the four-time defending NAC champion, was the unanimous pick to win the East, while SUNY Delhi and SUNY Polytechnic Institute tied for the top spot in the West.
