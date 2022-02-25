Youth Area Girls Skate With Kingdom Blades

Local youth hockey girls came out from all corners of the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday night at Fenton Chester Arena to join together in a local clinic held by the Kingdom Blades high school hockey team, It was dubbed, ‘Future Blades Practice.’
Twenty girls from all ages and skill levels were in attendance.
“It was a great event on both sides; the players that signed up, and also the Kingdom Blades athletes that had the role of coach for the evening,” Blades coach Shaun Mosher said. “There were a lot of smiling faces as they all left the ice at the end of practice. My hope is to continue this event and watch it grow each year.”
The purpose of this event was to offer the next generation of local youth hockey girls the opportunity to play alongside the current Kingdom Blades, and to grow the game for youth girls in the Northeast Kingdom.
“It was such a fun experience to be on the ice and see all ages of girls playing, and loving the game,” said Blades senior Clara Andre of St. J Academy. “Over the next few years, we hope to start a feeder program for the Blades and continue to encourage more girls to get into skates. Ice hockey is on the rise in this area and I am so excited to keep working towards building this sport for young female athletes.”
