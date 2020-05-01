Youth baseball season canceled in Littleton

LITTLETON — The youth baseball field at Littleton’s Remich Park is typically abuzz this time of year, opening week games and the sweet pinging sound signaling the start of another baseball-filled summer.
But not this year.
The Littleton Babe Ruth Association canceled the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, informing its players and parents via email on Wednesday.
“We were going to try to have a modified or delayed season, and we gave it an extra couple of weeks, but when it started becoming apparent that we weren’t going to have any resumption of normalcy, we made the call,” said league president Darrell Louis. “The thought is that baseball has a lot of open space to play, except the places where you don’t, in the dugout and at home plate. Then there’s the issues with keeping the equipment clean and keeping people from milling around the snack bar and elsewhere. There were just too many things.”
Opening day ceremonies were set for Saturday morning. Games were supposed to begin this past Monday.
The LBRA has a T-Ball and rookie program, Cal Ripken 10U and 12U teams and had brought back a Babe Ruth 15U program.
“I can’t speak for everybody who has kids, but I have a 12-year old, Justin, who was in his last year in Cal Ripken and he’s been asking about the decision for three weeks,” Louis said. “He’s disappointed.”
Little League canceled its World Series, along with its regional qualifying tournaments on Thursday. Cal Ripken has yet to cancel regional and national tournaments, Louis said.
The Littleton Babe Ruth Association met on April 27 and there was a majority vote to cancel the season. Louis added that registered players can either get a credit for next season or a refund.
The Littleton softball program, which is run through the town’s parks and recreation department, canceled its season April 7. The White Mountain League, comprised of baseball players from Franconia, Lincoln, Lisbon, Bethlehem, also canceled its campaign on April 7.
Representatives from St. J and Lyndon Little Leagues said Thursday they were still planning to play ball this summer, but waiting until at least May 15 to begin.
