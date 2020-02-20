The St. Johnsbury School 5/6 girls and 8th-grade boys Red teams won the 5/6 girls and 7/8 boys championships, respectively, at the Waterford Basketball Tournament Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at St. Johnsbury School.
Youth basketball: St. J School teams win Waterford tournaments
