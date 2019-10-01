Lyndon Youth Football hosted its own Barrel Bowl games on Saturday. The Lyndon 5/6 team beat the North Country Falcons 53-6 while the North Country 7/8 squad topped Lyndon 42-0.
This coming Saturday are the rivalry games between the Vikings and St. Johnsbury. The 5/6 showdown is slated for 8 a.m. at Robert K. Lewis field at Lyndon Institute (both teams enter undefeated), and the 7/8 game will follow at approximately 9:30 a.m.
