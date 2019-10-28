ST. JOHNSBURY — The Rodliff Raiders (7-8 Division) took down visiting Barre 38-24 in a Northern Vermont Youth Football League Division II semifinal clash at Fairbanks Field on Saturday.
The Raiders punched their ticket to next week’s Super Bowl. They will face fellow Northeast Kingdom squad North Country, which beat BFA-Fairfax 32-8 in the semifinals. The two will clash on Saturday at Essex High School at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.