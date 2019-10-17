LYNDON CENTER — Originally scheduled to take the ice at Fenton Chester Arena for the first time on Sunday, Caledonia Hockey Club (CHC) has altered its schedule on that day.
“Due to circumstances beyond our control, Fenton Chester Arena will not be open for hockey on Oct. 20 as previously announced,” stated CHC director Ken Burchesky. “Instead, on Oct. 20 at 5 p.m., CHC will be making hockey equipment and skates available to girls who need them.”
