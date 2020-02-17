Youth hockey: LAYHA 10Us headed to state final

LAYHA 10U Tier 3 (from left): Front: Otto Benoit, Grant Newland, Landon Mosher, Brayden Isham and Makiah Bollman. Back: coach Shaun Mosher, Trent McNally, Holden Brigham, Lucas Switser, Logan Farnsworth, coach Jason Benoit, Briar Rutledge, coach Derek Rutledge and Kuba Pavlik. Not pictured: coach Dave Pavlik. (Courtesy photo)

The Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) 10U Tier 3 team is heading to the championship game of the Vermont State Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29, taking on Essex at 9:30 a.m. at Gordon H. Paquette Ice Arena.

The 10U team advanced to the Tier 3 title game after a 4-3 overtime victory over Harwood on Saturday in Barre. Kuba Pavlik notched a hat trick, including the game-winner in OT. Landon Mosher also scored for LAYHA.

