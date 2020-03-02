Youth hockey: LAYHA 10Us repeat as Tier 3 state champs

LAYHA 10U Tier 3 celebrates after winning the Vermont State Championship in Burlington Saturday. (Courtesy Photo)

The Lyndon Area Youth Hockey Association (LAYHA) 10U Tier 3 team won the championship game of the Vermont State Tournament on Saturday, beating Essex 4-3 in an overtime thriller in Burlington.

Briar Rutledge scored the game-winner in OT, following goals in regulation play by Holden Brigham, Landon Mosher and Kuba Pavlik.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.