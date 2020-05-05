Youth hunting: Shea Fucci bags 19-pound turkey

Waterford 16-year-old Shea Fucci shot this 19-pound turkey on Tuesday morning in Bloomfield. The Tom had 7/8-inch spurs and an 8 1/2-inch beard.
Latest News
- States with few virus cases get big share of relief aid
- Guns and Freedom - Robert O’Connor
- Remembering Pete Brisson (1919-1998) - Christopher E. Ryan
- Ryan Trombley - Obituary
- Eugene (Gene) Hale - Obituary
- Joan L. Stafford - Obituary
- George Michael Sousa - Obituary
- Editorial: The Right Ruling In The End
- Elizabeth Ellis, longtime Journal Inquirer publisher, dies
- Constance ‘Connie’ Connary - Obituary
- State Police: Autopsies Confirm Shooting Was Murder-Suicide
- North Haverhill: County Nursing Home Resident Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.