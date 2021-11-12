ST. JOHNSBURY — The St. Johnsbury Recreation Department is currently planning for the 2022 youth lacrosse season for boys and girls “and are looking to make this our best year ever!” says Rec Dept. Director Joe Fox. “To accomplish that goal, we need help.”
Those with an interest in growing and strengthening the sport of lacrosse locally are encouraged to attend the first Lacrosse Advisory Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at St. Johnsbury Academy’s Black Box Theatre. Those who would like to be involved but can’t attend may email jfox@stjacademy.org, or call Joe Fox at 802-751-2304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.