Youth sports: St. J offering summer hoops camps

St. Johnsbury Academy is offering a series of one-night basketball clinics from July 6-9, under the direction of Ben Davis, the Hilltoppers’ new boys varsity basketball coach.
The clinics are open to area rising fifth- through eighth-graders of all ability levels, with a specific focus on individual skill improvement. Participants will develop or start building offensive and defensive fundamentals as the SJA coaching staff takes them through a series of drills that can then be done on their own to help improve game play.
Space is limited to 23 participants per evening.
In alignment with current Vermont state guidelines, SJA will ensure that all proper physical distancing and safety measures are followed. Please arrive wearing a mask and bring your own water. An individual ball will be assigned to each player to use for the evening.
Each session will run from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Academy Field House. Pre-registration is required.
July 6: Boys entering grades 5 and 6
July 7: Girls entering grades 5 and 6
July 8: Boys entering grades 7 and 8
July 9: Girls entering grades 7 and 8
Register at www.stjacademy.org/rec or call (802) 751-2304.
