LYNDONVILLE — The final event of the 2019-20 youth swim season wrapped up with the Swim Your Heart Out Fun meet at NVU-Lyndon on Feb. 15.
Northeast Kingdom Aquatics, St. Johnsbury Swim Club and Evergreen Aquatics (Lisbon, N.H.) were on hand. Lots of ribbons were given out to swimmers who competed in freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly events based on age groups (8 & under, 9-10 year olds, 11-12 year olds, 13 & up).
