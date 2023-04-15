Youthful Woodsville Looks To Extend Recent Softball Dominance
Top seeded, unbeaten Woodsville earned back-to-back state titles with a 12-3 win over No. 3 Portsmouth Christian in the Division IV championship at PSU’s Chase Field on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

If the two-time defending Division IV champion Woodsville Engineers cap of a three-peat this spring, the championship photo would include a fresh batch of faces hoisting the trophy.

Just five players return from last year’s softball team, a season that will be remembered as the definition of dominance. Eight seniors have graduated from that group, which posted a 21-0 record while averaging a margin of victory of 14 runs a game.

