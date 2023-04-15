Youthful Woodsville Looks To Extend Recent Softball Dominance

If the two-time defending Division IV champion Woodsville Engineers cap of a three-peat this spring, the championship photo would include a fresh batch of faces hoisting the trophy.
Just five players return from last year’s softball team, a season that will be remembered as the definition of dominance. Eight seniors have graduated from that group, which posted a 21-0 record while averaging a margin of victory of 14 runs a game.
“The group that left was extremely talented with amazing hitting in the lineup from top to bottom,” coach Dana Huntington said, who enters his 12th season leading the program. “This year’s group is a different group that is also talented but also very young.”
Those returning include lone senior Abby Crocker, juniors Mackenzie Griswold and Dory Roy and sophomores Jane Roy and Eliza Wagstaff.
Griswold will serve as the Engineers’ primary pitcher this season. She threw four innings of relief in last season’s championship win, teaming up with senior Mackenzie Kingsbury for a complete-game no-hitter.
Griswold and Roy both bring big bats to the lineup, with a combined four home runs and 42 RBIs between them a season ago.
“It’s a good group coming back, I’m excited,” Huntington said. “The returners have stepped up as leaders and shown their experience. I expressed to them that part of their role this season is to help the younger players.”
The newcomers looking to get a taste of the Engineers’ recent success will include two juniors, six sophomores and a pair of freshmen.
“The younger group is doing well,” Huntington said. “We are focused on taking it day by day and helping them gain experience and also keeping them focused.
“Everything we’re doing is new to them so there is a lot of learning. The last two teams have been senior-oriented, so we didn’t really have to explain a lot of the drills the past two years.”
He credits the efforts of the JV programs for helping the development of this year’s newcomers, adding that Woodsville is fortunate to have a JV program since many other D-IV schools do not.
“Being on JV last year did a good job preparing them,” Huntington said. “It is important to build pressure situations in practice rather than go through the motions. Mistakes are going to happen, we just need to grow from them.”
Coming off a perfect, 21-0 season and the second of back-to-back D-IV crowns, it would be fair to assume this year’s team may feel extra pressure to replicate the past two seasons success.
But, Huntington says that’s not the case at all.
“It’s not even really part of our conversation because we are so young,” he said. “A few of the girls returning from last year have the goal to try and do it again, but our team goal is to get back to Plymouth and the final four.”
The Engineers have not lost a game since April of 2021, a walk-off loss to Berlin. Other than that, the two title-winning seasons have resulted in a combined 41-1 record.
And after opening up the 2023 season with a convincing 28-0 win over Lin-Wood, it appears this new-look Woodsville team is on the right track, picking up right where the Engineers left off a season ago.
NOTES: The last D-IV team to pull off a three-peat was Sunapee (2015-17) … Woodsville is undefeated in championship games (2010, 2013, 2021, 2022).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.