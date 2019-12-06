St. Johnsbury, VT (05819)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High near 30F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with late-night snow showers. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.