About Sage
Age: 17
School: Lyndon Institute
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Plainfield
Parents: Melissa and Mark
Siblings: Emelie, 23
Highlight Reel
♦ A human highlight film, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound senior was a dynamo in net. Cool under pressure, the third-year captain averaged 12 saves per game and led Lyndon to its first playoff win in 16 years, a 2-1 win triumph over rival Lake Region.
♦ A Division II All-State and All-Capital first-team selection, Gosselin held opponents to 1.3 goals per contest and posted six shutouts.
College Plans: Undecided, but hoping to play college soccer.
Coach Says: “Sage demands a lot from himself and his teammates,” Dick McCarthy said. “As a captain and the goalie, he was the anchor for so much of this season. Seeing him go through rep after rep in training with coach Rudi Gras set a high bar for his teammates. Sage is a very dynamic keeper. He not only sets his angles very well, but he is incredibly athletic. I’ve seen him step to an angle and make a quick reaction save, and then a minute later launch up for an incredible top corner save. He is a very complete keeper. With all of that, he is a very playful and humble person. It’s been a joy to work with him these past four seasons.”
Favorite moment from the season? My favorite moment of the season occurred during the last five seconds of the Lake Region game in the first round of the playoffs. The whole season was memorable, whether we won or lost, but I won’t forget those five seconds. For my team and I, we experienced a historical moment together. The rush of finally winning a playoff game was exhilarating.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for? I am most grateful for my family and friends. The last six years my family has rushed me to countless hours of soccer trainings and games. My mother has driven hundreds of miles just to see me play and no matter the outcome she was always proud. Even with all the awards and certificates we both know the time and effort behind all of it. Like my teammate Alejandro said about me, my mother is the backbone to who I am today and for that I am grateful.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain? The goal I did not reach was our team playing in a championship game. This goal was a big reach for the program. That being said, I always strive for more. Since my freshman year I have had the goal of winning a playoff game. In my senior year during a small but monumental game, I was part of a team that finally achieved this goal. On the day our team beat Lake Region, it had been 16 years since Lyndon Institute won a soccer playoff game. I am thankful to have been part of such an amazing event for the Vikings.
——
The Record’s Boys Soccer Players of the Year
2019: Lyndon Institute’s Sage Gosselin
2018: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Pablo Gonzalez-Rotger
2017: Lake Region Union’s Riley Urie
2016: Lake Region Union’s Riley Urie
2015: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Amer Macedonci
2014: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Natzu Friebel
2013: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Marcos Tavares
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.