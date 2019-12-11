About Addy
Age: 17
School: North Country Union
Grade: Senior
Hometown: Newport
Parents: Jennifer and Brian
Siblings: None
Highlight reel
♦ Our Player of the Year for a second consecutive season, the four-year goaltender and senior captain helped guide North Country to the Capital Division title, a program-record 13 wins and a berth in their first Division I semifinal since 1998.
♦ Finishing with a .89 goals against average, the technically sound and fearless Falcon was picked to the Division I All-State team, the All-Capital first team and was chosen to play in the annual Twin State all-star clash.
College Plans: Committed to play soccer at St. Michael’s College; planning to study Biology.
Coach Says: “She is a year-round player who is passionate about the game,” said Jose Batista. “She can dominate her goal box and is fearless. She has exceptional diving skills and technically is very sound. Addy had an outstanding soccer career at North Country. She finished her senior season by helping to lead the team to a historic year by winning the Capital Division title, recording most wins in program history (13) and reaching the final four in the Division I playoffs for the first time since 1998.”
Favorite moment from the season? My favorite moment from this soccer season occurred at Burr and Burton Academy when we defied the odds and defeated the nearly-unbeaten Bulldogs. My teammates and coaches rushed the field, we all huddled together and told each other we loved each other. The emotions I felt that afternoon will stay with me for the rest of my life.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for? I am most thankful for my family and friends as well as the connections that this beautiful game (soccer) has granted me with. Without my family and friends I wouldn’t have accomplished anything that I have today. They are what keeps me grounded. Without the connections that I have established throughout my years of playing soccer I wouldn’t be half the player that I am today. As well as I wouldn’t have met one of the most inspirational people in my life, coach Batista.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain? My goal this season was to allow a less than one-goal-per-game allowed average. I accomplished this goal having a .89 GAA. Another goal I had this season was to “make history” and I truly believe that this season my team and I did so.
——
The Record’s Girls Soccer Players of the Year
2019: North Country Union’s Addy Cook
2018: North Country Union’s Addy Cook
2017: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Zekiah Lewis
2016: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Grace Cooke
2015: White Mountains Regional’s Alex Curtis
2014: Woodsville High School’s Tori Clough
2013: Woodsville High School’s Louisa Noble
