About Austin
Age: 15
School: North Country Union
Grade: Sophomore
Hometown: Newport
Parents: Mark and Amy
Siblings: Alex, 21, Carley, 19, Grace, 17
Highlight Reel
♦ Giroux carded a 1-over 73 to finish second (by a stroke) in the Division I championship at The Quechee Club’s Lakeland Course in his first state tournament appearance.
♦ Also a member of the NCU varsity soccer team, Giroux was a medalist on the links four times: at Newport Country Club, St. Johnsbury Country Club, West Bolton and at the NVAC Championships in Williston (tied for first).
♦ Fired a season-low 3-under 69 to take second place in the Division I state championship qualifier at Stowe Country Club.
College Plans: None yet.
Coach Says: “Austin is a dedicated dual-sport fall athlete,” said Michael Ingram. “He is often found on the range and the golf course after soccer practice well into the night where he puts extra effort into his wedges and short game. He has a feel and touch for different shots and swings that can only be developed from constant practice. I believe his success at golf comes from a love of the sport, an incredibly supportive family and a drive to excel. His athletic capabilities are strongly complemented by him being one of most authentic teens I have met, and by keeping high levels of composure on the course.”
Scoring Average: 74 for 18 holes.
What is the best part of your game: My short game. It’s what I can rely on most and I can save lots of strokes because of this aspect.
Favorite moment from the season? When I holed out from 112 yards at Green Mountain National (eagle) to turn around my round.
With the holiday season here, what are you most grateful for? I’m most grateful for my family, friends and the opportunity I have been given to grow my game.
Did you reach your goal this season? Was there one you didn’t attain? Besides from summer, my goal was to win the Division I state tournament. That did not happen but overall I’m still happy with my round.
——
The Record’s Boys Golfers of the Year
2019: North Country Union’s Austin Giroux
2018: Littleton High School’s Spenser Stevens
2017: White Mountains Regional’s Braxton Brown
2017: North Country Union’s Alex Giroux
2016: North Country Union’s Alex Giroux
2015: None
2014: St. Johnsbury Academy’s Alex Rainville
