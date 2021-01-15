Practices Expanded, But No Indoor Games Yet As Vermont Advances To Phase II Of State’s Sports/Recreation Guidance

A step forward.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Friday that Vermont will move to Phase II of the state’s sports/recreation guidance, allowing school-based teams to expand practices that include drills with limited contact and intrasquad scrimmages.

Games and competition indoors with other teams are still not permitted.

Scott said he knows how important activities are to the mental and physical health of students. “It is my hope that we’ll soon be able to allow for competitions,” he said. “But as with every decision we make, it will be based on our data and the advice of our experts.”

Vermont is one of eight states in the country that has yet to set a starting date for basketball games, the National Federation of State High Schools Association revealed on Wednesday.

New Hampshire, meanwhile, opened its basketball regular season on Monday after weeks of practice. Like Vermont, masks are required for competition in the Granite State.

Vermont teams were allowed to begin skills and drills practices on Dec. 26. Competition was originally slated to begin Jan. 11, but Scott delayed the start of winter sports just before Thanksgiving because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Vermont Principals’ Association in November extended the winter season until the final weekend in March.

While hockey and basketball waits to play against other schools, downhill and cross-country skiing and snowboarding can begin competition in small groups outdoors. According to the guidance and confirmed by the VPA, school-based ski/snowboard teams can hold competitions (25 per group), a point first reported by Alex Abrami at the Burlington Free Press.