EAST BURKE — Local senior athlete Dudley Bell reached another milestone last week.
While attending his 55th annual U.S. Professional Tennis Association Convention at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas, Dudley was honored as the oldest and most active 60-year member.
Since joining the USPTA in 1969, the same year he joined the Lyndon State College (LSC) faculty, Bell has been a tennis innovator and New England divisional leader.
While spending 25 of his 40 summers at the C.C. of Pittsfield (Mass.), he developed youth programs during a time when he was guiding the New England division as a 25-year board member, including two terms as president.
In addition to inductions into the New England Basketball Hall of Fame, the LSC Hall of Fame, and the Vermont Senior Olympics Games Association Hall of Fame, he is a charter member of the New England Professional Tennis Hall of Fame.
Dudley developed the first four-year bachelors degree program for tennis management in 1986. Many of the graduates have taken leadership roles in their divisions, including Dan Gray (Colorado) and Mike Smookler (New Jersey). They were both in attendance at the convention.
Lyndon State honored him on the occasion of his retirement with the Dudley Bell Tennis Center, and built a tennis museum in his name.
He is also director of the NEK Senior Tennis Club, which convenes for weekly matches in St. Johnsbury.
