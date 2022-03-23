Black Fly Run Or Bike Coming May 21

Local endurance athlete Jesse Holden is collaborating on an outdoor event in Westmore that he hopes will be the first of several such events.
The Black Fly Run or Bike is set for May 21 in Westmore. A 5K run, half-marathon and 45-mile gravel bike ride are the three options. Race headquarters are at the Little Farm at Willoughby, 856 Hinton Hill Rd. in Westmore.
“It’s a collaboration event put on by myself and Chris Gagnon, a local business owner who owns Cross Cycle Fitness, a training studio in East Burke,” Jesse noted.
“This will be the first of hopefully many events that we collaborate on,” Holden said. “The idea behind our events is to build community while helping to boost the local economy. We collaborate with as many local business owners as possible for our food and beverage sales. We want our events to be inclusive and have a family-friendly homegrown vibe.” Indeed, local food will be served afterward along with music by “an amazing” local band, he added.
A recent event under Holden’s direction, the Six-Hour Uphill Bonanza at the Lyndon Outing Club, had all of these attributes.
A faculty member at St. Johnsbury Academy, Holden also worked with a digital design class at SJA to create posters for the event. The final product was created by St. J student Zöe Leach.
“If this event is successful, we will put on more events we will put on more events which serve as fundraisers for local non-profits,” Holden said. “A big part of our events is [enjoying] the whole experience, from an awesome course for the run/ride, [to] a festive community-atmosphere post-event!”
