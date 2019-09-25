CANTON, N.Y. — St. Lawrence University junior linebacker and 2017 St. Johnsbury Academy grad Ethan Roberts was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week.
Roberts had a career night during Friday night’s 32-22 win over Morrisville State, recording three sacks for a loss of 11 yards and forcing a fumble. His sack with 2:18 left in the game on a 4th-and-10 play clinched the victory for the Saints, who were able to run out the clock.
A first-team All-State linebacker, fullback and kicker, Roberts was also a two-year captain of the Hilltoppers football team.
COLLEGE GOLF
Husson’s Katie Goulet Wins EOW Honors
BANGOR, Maine — Katie Goulet was named Husson Female Eagle of the Week for the week ending Sept. 22, after the Eagles won their first-ever tournament victory by capturing the team title with a card of 724 (365-359) at the Husson Invitational.
Goulet, a junior, former star player for and 2017 graduate of North Country Union in Newport, led the charge for the Eagles at the Bangor Municipal Golf Course as she finished tied for second with a two-day stroke total of 172 (85-87).
