Five Burke Mountain Academy graduates were among the 44 nominated on Monday to the 2021-22 United States Ski Team.
BMA grads Justin Bigatel and Ava Sunshine Jemison were newly named to the team, joining previous Burkies Mikaela Shiffrin, Nina O’Brien and Zoe Zimmermann.
Bigatel, from Park City, Utah, was one of seven named to the men’s development team. Jemison (Edwards, Colo.) was one of eight nominated to the women’s development team, while Shiffrin (Eagle-Vail, Colo) and O’Brien (Edwards, Colo.) are established A team members. Zimmermann, from Gilford, N.H. was named to the women’s C team.
They were five of 10 nominees with Vermont connections. On the men’s A team, Ryan Cochran-Siegle (Starksboro; Cochran’s/Mount Mansfield Ski & Snowboard Club); women’s B team, Alice Merryweather (Hingham, Mass.; Attitash Race Team/Stratton Mountain School); men’s B team, Jimmy Krupka (Waitsfield; Green Mountain Valley School and Dartmouth College); Ben Ritchie (Waitsfield; Green Mountain Valley School); and Jay Poulter (Bondville; Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club/Stratton Mountain School), newly named to the men’s development team.
“We are inspired by this group of nominated athletes that not only endured but excelled in one of the most difficult seasons in memory,” Alpine Director Jesse Hunt stated. “They persevered through a pandemic and remained determined to achieve greatness in spite of the daily challenges. We are proud to announce their nomination to the team in an Olympic year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.