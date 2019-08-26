Gerardi takes top-three Skyrunning finishes

ZERMATT, Switzerland — Former St. Johnsbury resident Hillary Gerardi continues her ascent to the top of the skyrunning world. The 2004 St. Johnsbury Academy graduate took second place in the extreme division of the Aug. 23-24 Matterhorn Ultraks sky running race.
In this 25-kilometer race, waterproof long sleeves jackets, micro-crampons and an emergency blanket were compulsory equipment. Gerardi was right on winner Jahanna Astrom’s heels as the two super athletes crossed the finish line at 3 hours, 54 minutes and 6 seconds. Gerardi was less than a minute off Astrom’s pace of 3:53.11. They were the only two of the 40 who finished the course under four hours. Fifty four women entered the race.
Gerardi, 33, started the weekend by participating in the Vertical race. She was third among 35 athletes in this one, knocking off the 2.3K course in 26 minutes, 23 seconds. The winning time was 23:11.
