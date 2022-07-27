NEWPORT — One-hundred fifty open-water swimmers and 130 kayakers descended on Lake Memphremagog at Prouty Beach in Newport to compete in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim. They came from 24 states, as far away as California and Washington, and two Canadian provinces, Quebec and Ontario, to compete in the 25 km Border Buster, the 10 Mile Great Race, the 10 km and 5 km and 1 mile distances.
Perennial winner Stephen Rouch, 42, of Kingston, Pa., finished the Border Buster in 7:29:58, fending off a stiff challenge by Joe Infantino, 30, of Chaple Hill, N.C., less than five minutes behind. Not far behind them was Suzanne Heim, 63, of Walnut Creek, Calif., who finished in 7:50:46. The winners each took home a pound of Brault’s beef jerky, a gallon of Couture’s Maple Syrup, and The Walking Stick, specially carved by Bill Peck.
Chris Solarz, 43. of New York City came in third among the Border Busters with a time of 9:56:12. Among the women, Juliet Kadlecek, 52, also of New York City came in second with a time of 8:10:08 and local, Charlotte Brynn, 57, of Newport came in third posting a time of 8:30:07. They all received placement woodals, beef jerky and maple syrup.
CJ Nuess, 36 of Larchmont, N.Y., took home a walking stick, a pound of jerky, and a gallon of maple syrup posting the winning time in the Great 10 Mile Race, 4:30:10. He was joined in the winner’s circle by Julie Madison, 34, of Chester, Conn., whose feet hit the beach in a time of 5:08;48. Other placers in the 10 Mile Race were Andrew Davis, 44, of Natick, Mass. (4:56:28, 2nd) Simon Hill, 44, of Larchmont, N.Y. (5:07:31, 3rd). Shannon House Keegan, 47, of Talent, Ore. (5:21:47, 2nd) and Isabella Geradi, 17, (5:51:10, 3rd).
Swimmers were supported by kayakers and a flotilla of volunteer patrol boats. The Newport Police Department provided coverage as well, “and we were also joined by the state police providing additional coverage,” said event director Phil White.
Kingdom Swim was sold out this year. Kingdom Games now hosts over 50 days of swimming in the Northeast Kingdom and the Eastern Townships of Quebec, including Kingdom Swim, the Saturday Clubhous Series, NEK Swim Week, In Search of Memphre, Sunday Cold Water Swimming, and the Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival.
