NEWPORT — One-hundred fifty open-water swimmers and 130 kayakers descended on Lake Memphremagog at Prouty Beach in Newport to compete in the 14th Annual Kingdom Swim. They came from 24 states, as far away as California and Washington, and two Canadian provinces, Quebec and Ontario, to compete in the 25 km Border Buster, the 10 Mile Great Race, the 10 km and 5 km and 1 mile distances.

Perennial winner Stephen Rouch, 42, of Kingston, Pa., finished the Border Buster in 7:29:58, fending off a stiff challenge by Joe Infantino, 30, of Chaple Hill, N.C., less than five minutes behind. Not far behind them was Suzanne Heim, 63, of Walnut Creek, Calif., who finished in 7:50:46. The winners each took home a pound of Brault’s beef jerky, a gallon of Couture’s Maple Syrup, and The Walking Stick, specially carved by Bill Peck.

