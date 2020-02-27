LYNDON CENTER — The Caledonia Hockey Club is ending a very good season with a special event on Sunday at Fenton Chester Arena.
Players, parents and fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals to the rink for CHC’s practice from 4:15-5:15 p.m. as part of Bring A Stuffy to the Rink Day. “Thanks to Abigail Cloeatre, age five, for dreaming up this great concept!” CHC parent Dan Stevens said.
While Sunday may be the last practice, “we may be able to have an additional practice on Sunday, March 8,” Stevens said via email. “The rink will stay open if the high school teams are still in the playoffs.” One way or another, CHC received a donation of pizzas from Lyndonville House of Pizza “so we’ll have a pizza party in the locker room after practice,” he noted.
Stevens touted the program. “I have a five-year-old daughter that is learning to play ice hockey. We heard about Caledonia Hockey Club, it’s a youth girls hockey program that is by donation and they play every Sunday at Fenton Chester Arena. They have a dedicated coach in Ken Burchesky and get local youth girls to also help coach and mentor the girls when their schedule allows.”
“It’s been a great season, and let’s keep spreading the word about this program! It is a great opportunity for the girls. If you have made a donation, thank you! If you can afford to make a donation, every bit helps to pay for next year’s ice time.”
COLLEGE T&F
Fenoff, FPU Burn in Boston
RINFGE, N.H. — Riley Fenoff and Franklin Pierce University had a big two days at last week’s NE 10 championship at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.
Fenoff, the 2018 Danville grad, set a PR in the mile run, finishing fifth in a time of four minutes 18 seconds. He also was on the distance relay team that took second place. Fenoff ran the 1200M leg of the race, while his teammates ran 400, 800 and 1,600 meter legs. Fenoff’s 800M relay team took fourth.
The Ravens will be back in Boston for Friday’s LKast Chance Meet at Boston University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.