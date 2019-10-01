Caledonia Hockey Club (for girls ages 2-20) is offering an opportunity to play all-girls hockey by donation, with open registration all season. “Thanks to donations from CHC families, friends and area businesses, area girls are able to learn to skate, acquire hockey skills, have great fun, gain friendships and empowerment,” said CHC director Ken Burchesky.
Some upcoming highlites:
Sunday, Oct. 13, Hanover N.H., 2 p.m.: An opportunity to meet some CHC players and families at a no-charge exhibition game. The Dartmouth women’s hockey team will play McGill University, and there will be a post-game meet & greet with the Dartmouth team. Transportation available.
Sunday, Oct. 20, Fenton Chester Arena: First scheduled CHC ice session. “Our donors are covering ice time costs, which exceed $3/minute!” Burchesky said. “Do not miss a single minute! Be dressed and ready to be on the ice from 5:15–6:30 p.m.” It is recommended that families bring players to the rink by 4:45.
*Sunday, Nov 3, Fenton Chester Arena 5:15-6:30 p.m.: Members of the Dartmouth women’s team will present a skills clinic. “It’s a great opportunity for all girls, including girls playing on other teams,” coach Burchesky said.
For more info contact Ken Burchesky 802-626-3235, or eskovsted@gmail.com
H.S. BASKETBALL
Gary Jenness, Five Others Among HOF Charter Inductees
Former Groveton and White Mountains Regional girls coach Gary Jenness is one of six former coaches set to be inducted into the charter Hall of Fame class of the New Hampshire Basketball Coaches Organization.
The banquet in their honor will be Sunday, Oct. 13 at The Red Blazer Restaurant and Pub in Concord. Social hour will start at 1:30 p.m, with a buffet luncheon to follow.
Others selected by the NHBCO include John Fagula, Nashua; Jack Ford, Winacunnett; Mike Lee, Farmington; Lang Metcalf, Lebanon, and Danny Parr, Portsmouth.
Family, friends, coaches and former players are welcome to attend. Tickets are $30 and we are limited to 80 guests.
CURLING
BCC Offering Oct. 6, 9 Clinics
STANSTEAD, Quebec — The Border Curling Club is hosting two free Learn to Curl clinics Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1-4 p.m., and Wednesday Oct. 9 from 7-9 p.m. The club will provide all equipment needed. Participates should bring super clean running shoes and wear loose-fitting pants and warm clothes (sweater, hat and gloves).
Border Curling Club is located in Stanstead (Beebe) Quebec at 26 Rue Principale, directly across the street from Rock of Ages Company or approximately four buildings on the right after passing through Canadian Border Patrol. For more information contact Mary Pat Goulding at cpgoulding@gmail.com or 802-334-2444.
“Come try out the sport of curling!” Goulding said. “It’s a popular, low-impact, life-long sport for all ages and genders. It is not weather-dependent or cost-prohibitive.
