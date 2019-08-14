ST. JOHNSBURY — The NEK Senior Tennis Club enjoyed another banner turnout Monday at its weekly Monday matches.
Ned Andrews was undefeated for the second week in a row. This time, the scores indicated a very competitive group as there was a tie for second, just three points back, between Tom Powers and Richard Smith at 16, one ahead of Neil Raphel.
Ben Reed was unbeaten on Court 2, Rick Stodola was second followed by Steve Bennett and Ron Brokaw.
In unfinished action on Court 3, club director Dudley Bell was leading the way with George Pierce and Scott Whitcomb tied as runners-up, with David Pierce fourth.
At the Barnet clay court, Mitch Sullivan won all three sets (19 games) for first place. Arne Johnson was next with 14, Mark Gleicher had 12, and fourth place went to Harry Cornelius with 11 games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.