WATERVILLE, Maine — The North Atlantic Conference champion NVU-Lyndon men’s tennis team received several accolades recently. Head coach Laura Laramee was named the NAC Coach of the Year, and four players received All-Conference recognition, as voted on by conference coaches.
Laramee, in her 10th season as Lyndon head coach, received Coach of the Year for the first time as a Hornet, and the second time in her career, after leading the team to its first-ever NAC championship. She also received NAC Coach of the Year in 2012 as head coach at Johnson State College. This season marked the fourth time that Laramee has led the Hornet men to a NAC post-season berth, as they made semifinal appearances in 2013, 2014, and 2019. Laramee has also been the head coach of the Hornet women’s program for nine seasons and has led that team to four postseason berths.
Zach Falkenburg and Quinlan Peer were both named to the NAC All-Conference Team as singles players and were named All-Conference as a doubles team as well. Patrick Wickstrom and Neal Mulligan (Marshfield) were also named All-Conference in doubles.
Falkenburg was 3-0 against NAC opponents in singles play and is 5-1 overall so far this season. In NAC play he holds two victories over Princiel Kunieki of Thomas College and one win over Hailey Gundersen of SUNY Delhi, all in straight sets.
Peer is also 3-0 against NAC opposition and 5-1 overall on the season. He defeated Dominick DeBonis of Delhi and Jason Hamilton of Thomas in regular season matches and knocked off Carter Fogarty of Thomas in Saturday’s NAC Championship match.
Falkenburg and Peer are 3-0 against NAC opponents and 3-2 overall. They own regular season wins over Hamilton and Liam Gould of Thomas and Dwlhi’s Guderson and DeBonis, and a victory over Kunieki and Hamilton in the NAC Cahmpionship match.
Wickstrom and Mulligan are 3-1 on the season and won their only NAC regular season match, defeating Kunieki and Jose Alfonso of Thomas.
Mulligan was also selected to the NAC Men’s Tennis Sportsmanship Team for the second time in his career. He also received that distinction in 2019.
This Saturday the Hornets will travel to Landisville, PA, to play Lancaster Bible College at 6 p.m. in the North Eastern Athletic Conference Crossover Championship. The NAC and the NEAC have partnered in men’s tennis since 2010, with NAC teams competing as associate members of the NEAC. By winning the NAC Championship the Hornets are also NEAC East Division champions, while LBC is the NEAC (West) champion. The winner will earn automatic qualification to the NCAA Division III Men’s Tennis Championship.
FALKENBURG HOOP HONOR: In Hornets basketball, Zach Falkenburg was named to the 2020-21 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Men’s NCAA Division III Basketball Academic All-District 2 First Team. He is studying Exercise Science at NVU-Lyndon and currently carries a 3.7 grade point average.
Falkenburg is believed to be the first Lyndon men’s basketball player to ever receive Academic All-District recognition. He is the first Hornet athlete in any sport to receive the distinction since men’s cross country runner Josh Grant was honored in 2013.
He recorded a career-high 31 points in the Hornets’ victory at Northern Vermont University-Johnson, and posted a 26 point, 11 rebound double-double in a win at Norwich University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.