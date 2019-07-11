RUTLAND — His Wednesday score increased by seven strokes from Tuesday’s opening round, but Drake Hull still managed to maintain his lead after two rounds of the Vermont Amateur Championship.
On his home course, Hull, the tournament’s two-time champion and UConn standout, shot a two-over 73 to take a two-stroke lead over Bryson Richards (Plainfield) and Pat Pelletier (Lebanon, N.H.) into Thursday’s third round. Richards recently graduated from U-32 High School and is headed to the golf program at University of Rhode Island this fall. A transfer from from Southern NH University, Pelletier also attends URI.
Groton teenager Nelson Eaton and Orleans CC’s Gary Shover are still in the tournament. Newport CC’s Austin Giroux just barely missed the cut, his two-day total of 155 was one stroke over the cut. Eaton is in a 14th-place tie at 148 going into today, with Shover one stroke back at 149 in a five-way tie 18th place.
N.H. AMATEUR: In Greenland, Granite State golfers are contesting their state’s amateur championship, including Lisbon’s Sam Natti. The Maplewood CC member, the 53rd seed, defeated 12 seed Taylor Simpson on Wednesday to qualify for today’s round of 32 in the tournament being held at Portsmouth CC. He will play Will McLaughlin, of the Concord Country Club, today at 8:26.
