LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon sophomore men’s basketball player Peyton Olsen was named to the 2021 D3hoops.com Northeast/East All-Region 2nd Team, it was announced Friday.
Olsen, of Middleburgh, N.Y., is the first men’s basketball player, and only the third Lyndon athlete ever, to be recognized by any of the D3sports.com family of websites. In 2019, baseball player Jake Jourdain (Becket, Mass.) was named Honorable Mention All-American and All-New England 2nd Team. In 2018, women’s basketball player Mikayla Hodge (Newbury) was named to the All-Northeast Region 3rd Team.
Olsen enjoyed a breakout 2021 campaign. He played nine games in the COVID-abbreviated season, averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 53.4% from the floor, 34.8% from behind the three-point arc, and 78.5% from the free throw line.
He also averaged 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. He ranks fifth nationally and first in the Northeast/East Region in scoring among players who played enough games to meet the D3hoops.com criteria for consideration. Olsen topped the 20-point mark in seven of nine games, highlighted by a 50-point outburst against New England College on February 27th.
Olsen helped the Hornets to a 5-5 record, their first season at .500 or better as a NCAA Division III program since 1979-80.
SOFTBALL
Seairra Anderson, a third baseman from Somersworth (N.H.) High School, committed to the Lyndon softball program for 2021-22.
Anderson is a four-year varsity third baseman for Somersworth. A multi-sport athlete and outstanding student, she also played volleyball and basketball at Somersworth and has received the NHIAA Scholar Athlete Award.
Anderson has also played travel softball extensively with Granite City Elite. In her most recent season, she hit .333 with four home runs, 26 runs batted in, and 23 runs scored.
NVU-Lyndon head softball coach Kevin Valentine is thrilled to add Anderson to the Hornet lineup. “She is going to do great things at NVU-Lyndon on and off the softball field,” he said. “Seairra is a real threat at the plate and is solid as can be at third base.”
VOLLEYBALL
Kiana Jones of Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham, Mass., committed to the Hornets volleyball program for the fall 2021 semester.
Jones, a 5-9 middle hitter, has been a part of the Minnechaug program for three years. This past season she recorded 23 kills in the COVID-abbreviated season, helping the Falcons to a perfect 9-0 mark and first place in the Hampden East Conference. An honor roll student, she also competed on the travel circuit with Husky Volleyball, based in Windsor, Conn..
Lyndon volleyball coach Alex Postpischil feels that Jones will be a presence on the Hornet the front line. “She has good height and speed at the net and should develop into a dominant force in the middle hitter position.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.